Encarnacion-Strand is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Encarnacion-Strand started the first seven contests upon his activation from the 10-day injured list and homered in each of the first three of those games. However, he's gone just 2-for-21 with seven strikeouts in his last six games and this will be the second time across the last four tilts that he's been out of the lineup. Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal will handle corner infield duties for the Reds.