The Reds placed Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right ulnar styloid fracture.

Encarnacion-Strand was hit on the hand by a pitch late last month and missed four games with lingering soreness. While initial imaging didn't reveal a new injury, it did show that the infielder has an old fracture that could be contributing to the discomfort. Ultimately, the Reds have opted to give him some extra down time, although it's not clear how long Encarnacion-Strand might be out. Mike Ford has been signed to the active roster and should see some reps at first base. The Reds also could shift Jeimer Candelario over to first base and use Santiago Espinal at third base.