Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Encarnacion-Strand put Cincinnati on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning. He added a run-scoring single in the second to help the team build an early 9-0 advantage. However, Pittsburgh came storming back to build a 13-9 lead before Encarnacion-Strand's eighth-inning single brought home another run to make the score 13-11. The rookie's big day ultimately went to waste, however, as the Pirates pulled off a one-run win. The four RBI were the most Encarnacion-Strand was recorded in a game thus far in his brief career. He's been on a power surge of late, knocking four homers over his past six games to give him 10 long balls on the season.