Encarnacion-Strand went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.
Encarnacion-Strand ended the Reds' 35-inning scoreless streak with a run-producing sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. It was the first productive plate appearance in a while for Encarnacion-Strand, who doesn't have a hit over his last 20 plate appearances.
