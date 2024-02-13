Encarnacion-Strand is projected to be the starting first baseman, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand gives Cincinnati pop from the right side of the plate, but the switch-hitting Jeimer Candelario figures to play a lot at first base. The Reds' corner infield spots appear to be in flux as the club prepares for spring training. Candelario figures to be in the mix at both first and third base, while Jonathan India could play first base, and Noelvi Marte is projected at third. However it all shakes out, the DH spot will allow three of those four capable hitters to be in the lineup on any given day.