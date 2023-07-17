The Reds selected Encarnacion-Strand's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Encarnacion-Strand earned his call-up after he had been one of the most productive power hitters in the upper levels of the minors this season, posting 20 home runs and slashing .331/.405/.637 in 316 plate appearances at Louisville. He kept his strikeout rate at any acceptable level (21.8 percent) and also got his feet wet at a few different positions, taking reps in both corner-outfield spots as well as first base and third base. The 23-year-old is still probably best suited for designated-hitter duties, though the versatility he displayed at Triple-A should help him pick up steady playing time in his first taste of the majors. Look for Encarnacion-Strand to be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, though he could be part of a rotation for the final spot in the starting nine versus right-handers while Cincinnati has all of its key hitters available.