Encarnacion-Strand was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Reds camp.
Encarnacion-Strand has flashed tremendous power this spring with four home runs and 13 RBI across 27 plate appearances in the Cactus League. And he put up 32 homers and 114 RBI in 122 minor-league games last summer. Acquired from the Twins in August 2022 as part of the Tyler Mahle trade, the 23-year-old corner infielder could eventually emerge as a thundering offensive threat at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
