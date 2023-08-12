Encarnacion-Strand (hand) isn't in the Reds' lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
Encarnacion-Strand made an early exit from Friday's contest after taking a pitch to the hand and will get and extra day to recover Henry Ramos will serve as Cincinnati's designated hitter Saturday, and Joey Votto will start at first base.
