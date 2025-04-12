Now Playing

Encarnacion-Strand is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Pirates on Saturday.

Encarnacion-Strand will get a rest day after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over his last two outings. Noelvi Marte will make his first start of 2025 at third base while Keimer Candelario shifts to first base.

