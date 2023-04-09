Reds vice president of player development Shawn Pender announced that Encarnacion-Strand (back) has resumed baseball activities, Mark Shelton of MLB.com reports.
Both Encarnacion-Strand and Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) have been cleared to resume activities. The right-handed hitting prospect is working his way back with a slight herniation in his back, and the hope is that he will be ready by April 24. Encarnacion-Strand really impressed during his short stint in the Cactus League, and he has a chance to make his MLB debut with the Reds at some point this summer.
