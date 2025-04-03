Encarnacion-Strand started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.
Encarnacion-Strand returned to the lineup after missing one game due to a hand injury. After a pair of two-hit games to open the season, he's gone hitless in his nine at-bats.
