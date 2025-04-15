Encarnacion-Strand (back/hamstring) will start at first base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.
Encarnacion-Strand missed the last two contests due to back and hamstring soreness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Tuesday's series opener. The 25-year-old is scuffling in the early going this season with just a .498 OPS over his first 13 games.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Out of lineup again•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Resting Saturday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Snaps drought•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Plates run in loss•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Returns to lineup•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Back in action Wednesday•