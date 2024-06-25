Encarnacion-Strand will undergo surgery on his right wrist July 11, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The recovery is expected to take three months, effectively ending Encarnacion-Strand's 2024 season. He initially went on the injured list back in early May with a right ulnar styloid fracture, but subsequent testing revealed ligament damage, which he'll need surgery to address. Encarnacion-Strand's season will conclude with him having slashed only .190/.220/.293 with two home runs in 29 games.