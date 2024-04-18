Encarnacion-Strand did not play Wednesday due to illness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Spencer Steer replaced him at first base.

It had earlier been reported that Encarnacion-Strand was merely resting -- his first day off of the season -- but Cincinnati manager David Bell confirmed the illness. Bell didn't provide specifics on the symptoms but indicated Encarnacion-Strand wasn't feeling well in advance of the three-game series in Seattle.