Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 23-year-old has been a fixture at first base for the Reds over the past few weeks, but his playing time is poised to dip with Joey Votto (shoulder) and Jonathan India (foot) returning from the injured list Sunday. Encarnacion-Strand has a .721 OPS with six home runs in 187 plate appearances this season and should still see semi-regular action down the stretch, but his run as an everyday starter is likely at an end for the near future.