Encarnacion-Strand (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
The 25-year-old departed Monday's series opener after being hit by a pitch on the right hand and will be absent from the starting nine for at least one game. Encarnacion-Strand already had X-rays come back negative, so he appears to be dealing with a bruise and should return to action later in the week. Jeimer Candelario is shifting to first base Tuesday while Santiago Espinal receives a start at the hot corner.
