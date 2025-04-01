Encarnacion-Strand (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

The 25-year-old departed Monday's series opener after being hit by a pitch on the right hand and will be absent from the starting nine for at least one game. Encarnacion-Strand already had X-rays come back negative, so he appears to be dealing with a bruise and should return to action later in the week. Jeimer Candelario is shifting to first base Tuesday while Santiago Espinal receives a start at the hot corner.