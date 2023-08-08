Encarnacion-Strand batted cleanup and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Encarnacion-Strand homered to lead off the fourth inning, which turned out to be the winning run. The blast snapped a 17-game homer-less drought. He's hit safely in six of the last eight contests, going 9-for-29 (.310) with two doubles, one homer, four RBI and four runs.