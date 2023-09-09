Encarnacion-Strand started at first base and went 2-for-5 in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Encarnacion-Strand has been the primary fill-in at first base while Joey Votto (shoulder) has been sidelined. That steady gig will end this weekend, as Votto is expected to return Sunday after a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati manager David Bell will need to find opportunities for Encarnacion-Strand at designated hitter, third base or first base going forward. And there's motivation to find him spots in the lineup. Encarnacion-Strand is 14-for-35 (.400) with five extra-base hits and six RBI over the last nine games.