Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.

One night after his first career walk-off homer, Encarnacion-Strand notched the first steal of his young career, serving as the trail runner in a ninth-inning double steal. Considering he stole just two bases in 67 minor-league games this year, it's unlikely that the 23-year-old will have the green light on the basepaths. Encarnacion-Strand has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, boasting a .278/.366/.528 slash line with three homers, six RBI, four runs scored and a steal across 41 plate appearances during that stretch. However, the rookie's 36.6% strikeout rate during that same time frame certainly causes some concern.