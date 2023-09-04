Encarnacion-Strand is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
It's Encarnacion-Strand's first day off since July 28. Nick Martini is starting at first base and Jake Fraley is in the designated hitter spot for the Reds.
