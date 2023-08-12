X-rays on Encarnacion-Strand's hand came back negative, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Encarnacion-Strand was struck by a Johan Oviedo pitch in the fifth inning of Friday's win over the Pirates, but he's managed to avoid a serious injury. It's possible the Reds will elect to give him a day of rest Saturday, anyway, but consider the young slugger day-to-day.
