X-rays on Encarnacion-Strand's hand came back negative, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Encarnacion-Strand was struck by a Johan Oviedo pitch in the fifth inning of Friday's win over the Pirates, but he's managed to avoid a serious injury. It's possible the Reds will elect to give him a day of rest Saturday, anyway, but consider the young slugger day-to-day.