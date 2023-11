The Reds selected Roa to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Putting Roa on the 40-man roster prevents him from being scooped up by another team in next month's Rule 5 Draft. However, the 24-year-old righty will likely need to show significant improvement before getting the call to the majors after posting a 5.43 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 61.1 frames with Triple-A Louisville.