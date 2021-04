Roa, the Reds' 2020 second-round pick (No. 48 overall), missed last fall's instructional league while recovering from a sports hernia surgery, but is fully healthy now, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Roa regained the 96 mph fastball in live batting practice this spring, after starting lose some of that velocity in his last two collegiate outings before the draft. He's expected to begin his minor league career with the Reds at Low-A Daytona in May.