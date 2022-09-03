site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Heads to bench
Robinson isn't in the lineup Saturday against Colorado.
Robinson started the last two games but went hitless in four at-bats. Austin Romine will start behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.
