Reds' Chuckie Robinson: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill
Robinson is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
Austin Romine will step in behind the plate for the first game of the twin bill, but expect Robinson to catch for starting pitcher Chase Anderson in the nightcap.
