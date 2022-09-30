site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Retreats to bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Robinson isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Robinson has split playing time at catcher recently and will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games. Austin Romine will draw the start behind the plate and bat ninth.
