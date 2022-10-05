Robinson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.
Robinson launched a two-run homer off Keegan Thompson in the bottom of the seventh inning, evening the score at 2-2. The long ball was his second of the season and first since Aug. 29. The catcher still sports a disappointing .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs over his first 59 career at-bats.
