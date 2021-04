Perez picked up the win Friday night, with the Reds scoring a run in the 10th inning after he got the last two outs in the ninth.

Perez gives the Reds yet another high-velocity reliever, and he's throwing harder now than he did with the Astros by nearly two mph. He walked a batter on Friday night, and that's been the concern with him in the past - he walked six batters in 6.1 with Houston last year.