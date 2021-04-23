site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Cionel Perez: Optioned to taxi squad
Perez was optioned to the Reds' taxi squad Friday.
Perez hasn't looked good in 10 relief appearances so far this season. He's allowed eight earned runs in 8.2 innings, striking out eight while walking eight.
