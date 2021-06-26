Perez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Perez was sent to the minors June 2, and he posted a 0.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 9.1 innings across nine appearances during his most recent stint with the Triple-A club. He's made 18 relief appearances for the Reds this year and has fared considerably worse with an 8.31 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in 17.1 innings, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen after right-hander Tejay Antone (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.