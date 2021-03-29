The Reds informed Perez on Monday that he would be included in the club's Opening Day bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Acquired from the Astros earlier in the winter, Perez was able to push his way on to the Opening Day roster after striking out nine while giving up only two earned runs over 10.2 innings this spring. Though Perez had previously been developed as a starter while in the Houston organization, his smallish frame likely makes him a better fit in the bullpen. He's flashed some intriguing skills this spring, most notably touching 98 miles per hour with his fastball in his latest Cactus League outing Sunday. Expect him to work in the middle innings to begin the season.