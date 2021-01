Perez was traded from the Astros to the Reds on Saturday in exchange for catcher Luke Berryhill.

Perez spent just under a month in the majors during the 2020 season and made seven relief appearances for Houston. He allowed two runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings. He'll now compete for a big-league roster spot with the Reds ahead of the 2021 campaign.