Reed surrendered one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings Thursday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Brewers.

Reed looked decent in just his second major-league start of the season, with his only earned run coming via a bases-loaded walk. He was just added to Cincinnati's starting rotation earlier in the week, and he figures to stay there for the final month of the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories