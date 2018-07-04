Reds' Cody Reed: Called up to Cincinnati
The Reds recalled Reed from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Reed will give the Reds another long-relief option to replace Dylan Floro, who was dealt to the Dodgers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old lefty is still being developed as a starter but hasn't showed much promise over his 12 outings at Louisville this season, posting a 4.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 69 innings. He's unlikely to receive an extended look as a starter in the big leagues this season unless the injury bug hits the Cincinnati rotation in the second half.
