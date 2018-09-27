Reed (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Reed hadn't allowed a run over his last 11 innings (two starts) heading into Wednesday's outing, but he struggled in this one, allowing one run in three of the four frames he appeared in. The 25-year-old southpaw will finish the season with a 3.98 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB across 43 innings (seven starts, 10 relief appearances). Reed posted a 4.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts over his final six starts (28.1 innings) of the season and will likely battle for a rotation spot in spring training.