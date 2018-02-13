Reds' Cody Reed: Competing for bullpen role
Manager Bryan Price said Tuesday that Reed will compete for a bullpen role, but that does not mean he's precluded from starting, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Reed once again fell on his face at the big-league level in 2017. He was better at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 3.55 ERA over 106.1 innings despite a BB/9 north of 5.0. The lefty's future is almost certainly in the bullpen, but the Reds may have to turn to him as a starter out of necessity at some point in 2018, with several health question marks (Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan) in the Cincinnati rotation. The risk would outweigh the reward for most prospective owners if that were to happen.
