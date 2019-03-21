Reds' Cody Reed: Competing for final two spots
Reed remains in competition for one of the Reds' final two bullpen spots, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Reed has a 7.00 ERA this spring, but almost all of that stems from one horrific outing against the Angels where he gave up six runs. He's since had five scoreless outings over six innings. What's working against him is that the Reds have plenty of lefty relievers (Amir Garrett, Zach Duke, Wandy Peralta) and that Reed has one more option year left.
