Reed (knee) confirmed Tuesday via a post on his personal Twitter account that he won't pitch again in 2019.

Reed finished the campaign on Triple-A Louisville's 7-day injured list after sprained his left knee in late May. The lefty noted in his post that he'll spend the offseason getting healthy in anticipation of being ready for spring training, but it's unclear if he'll be reporting to the Reds' camp or another organization's. His lack of prior success at the big-league level in addition to the health-challenged 2019 campaign makes it far from certain that he'll be tendered a contract this winter.