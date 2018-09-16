Reds' Cody Reed: Fans career-high 10 batters
Reed didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10 across five scoreless innings.
Reed was locked in Saturday, fanning multiple batters in every inning he appeared in and reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his big-league career. He didn't allow anyone to reach third base, though a lack of run support left him with a no-decision. Reed has yet to win a game for the Reds this season, posting an unremarkable 4.32 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. He'll face the Marlins in Miami next.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...