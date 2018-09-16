Reed didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10 across five scoreless innings.

Reed was locked in Saturday, fanning multiple batters in every inning he appeared in and reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his big-league career. He didn't allow anyone to reach third base, though a lack of run support left him with a no-decision. Reed has yet to win a game for the Reds this season, posting an unremarkable 4.32 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. He'll face the Marlins in Miami next.