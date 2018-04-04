Reed won't make his scheduled start Tuesday as the Reds' game against the Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The postponement represents a lost opportunity for Reed, who may not have a chance to make a start for the Reds in the near future with Brandon Finnegan (biceps) nearing a return from the disabled list. The 24-year-old should return to the bullpen or Triple-A Louisville, although Cincinnati still has a number of pitcher on the DL.