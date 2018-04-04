Reds' Cody Reed: Game postponed Tuesday
Reed won't make his scheduled start Tuesday as the Reds' game against the Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The postponement represents a lost opportunity for Reed, who may not have a chance to make a start for the Reds in the near future with Brandon Finnegan (biceps) nearing a return from the disabled list. The 24-year-old should return to the bullpen or Triple-A Louisville, although Cincinnati still has a number of pitcher on the DL.
