Reed will be getting the start for the Reds in their big league spring training game Saturday against the Giants, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince reports. This is Reed's first start this spring, after previously throwing 8.1 innings in relief over five spring training games.

Meanwhile, Amir Garrett will get his first start Sunday against the Diamondbacks. This may not mean that the Reds are seriously looking at Reed as a starter right now - Sal Romano, who has pitched well and is generally considered a leading candidate to win a rotation spot, is pitching on a "backfield" outing over the weekend to make room for Reed. But there's enough uncertainty with the Reds in terms of performance (Homer Bailey) and health (Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan) that all options have to be on the table for the team.