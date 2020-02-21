Reed has fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his season in May, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Talking about the injury, Reed said: "I got to miss the knife, but now that I think about it, 'What if I would have had it and just missed time?' But I feel good now. I rehabbed it all in the offseason, three times a week with two-a-days in the gym. I had a completely normal offseason like I would have in years past."

Reed is competing for a spot in the bullpen. The Reds have three spots up for grabs, and would like one of them to be claimed by a left-hander, to allow the team more flexibility with Amir Garrett. Reed is out of options this year, which might work in his favor in winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. So does the new rule changing the major league roster size to 26 players.