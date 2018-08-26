Reed is expected to start next Saturday's game at St. Louis, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reed will be available to pitch out of the bullpen Sunday against the Cubs, but should slide into the starting rotation moving forward. The 25-year-old has only one start in his 10 appearances with the Reds this season, with a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings.