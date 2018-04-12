Reed is no longer expected to start Saturday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Reed had been listed as the Reds' probable starter for that game, but manager Bryan Price said Brandon Finnegan (biceps) will likely take the hill instead. It was more of the same for Reed in his 2018 debut, as he gave up two homers in three innings against Philadelphia (2.24 HR/9 for career). The Reds might as well just put him in the bullpen, because at this point there's little reason to think Reed will ever develop into a viable big-league starter.