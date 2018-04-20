Reds' Cody Reed: Optioned to Triple-A Louisville
Reed was sent down to Triple-A Louisville prior to Friday's game.
Reed appeared in four games for the big-league club over the past few weeks, logging a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 7:1 K:BB over five innings. He did make a spot start against the Phillies on April 9, but allowed three earned runs in as many frames, further solidifying his status as a bullpen arm instead of a potential rotation piece. In a corresponding move, the club activated Scott Schebler (elbow) from the 10-day disabled list.
