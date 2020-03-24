Play

Reed has a reasonable chance to make the Reds' Opening Day roster when play resumes because he's out of options, and because rosters will likely be expanded.

Reed struggled in spring training, posting a 7.20 ERA and 2.80 WHIP - nine hits, including two homers, and five walks over five innings. But they're unlikely to give up on Reed, the last remaining player from the Johnny Cueto trade, just yet.

More News
Our Latest Stories