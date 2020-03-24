Reds' Cody Reed: Out of options
Reed has a reasonable chance to make the Reds' Opening Day roster when play resumes because he's out of options, and because rosters will likely be expanded.
Reed struggled in spring training, posting a 7.20 ERA and 2.80 WHIP - nine hits, including two homers, and five walks over five innings. But they're unlikely to give up on Reed, the last remaining player from the Johnny Cueto trade, just yet.
