Reed was recalled from Triple-A Louisville Monday as the 26th man for the Reds doubleheader against the Pirates.

Reed has bounced between Triple-A Louisville and the majors this season, pitching exclusively out of the bullpen at both levels. He's been used lightly at the major-league level, though he has a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with seven strikeouts across 4.1 innings of work.