Reed was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Reed joins the Reds for the second time this season, with his first stint lasting only one day despite him pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. The 26-year-old has pitched well at Triple-A with a 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings.

