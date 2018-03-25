Reds' Cody Reed: Relegated to minors
Reed was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Reed spent the majority of his 2017 season at Triple-A Louisville, where he'll return after posting a 5.11 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 12.1 innings of spring ball. He could make his way back to the majors as a bullpen reinforcement or spot starter at some point this season, but he carries zero fantasy value as things stand.
