Reds' Cody Reed: Returns from Triple-A, slated to start
Reed was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He will start Tuesday against the Cubs, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati.
Reed was sent down last weekend, but he will return ahead of Opening Day with several Reds landing on the DL. The lefty has struggled to find his footing at the major-league level and he gave up 20 hits in 12.1 innings this spring, but the Reds will give him the nod Tuesday over Amir Garrett. Unless he sees a dramatic change in results from past stints with the big club, Reed will be in the bullpen or back with Louisville before long.
